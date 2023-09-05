A dog is to be euthanised after a five-year-old girl suffered serious facial injuries in an attack last month.

Farrah-Leigh Nichol was petting a dog outside a shop in Norton Road, Stockton, when it turned around and attacked her.

The five-year-old sustained significant injuries to her cheek in the attack, requiring a series of operations to repair the damage. She has since returned home but will require future treatment.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident, which happened at about 6:30pm on Saturday 12 August.

They have confirmed that a dog, which was seized at the scene, will be euthanised with the cooperation of its owners.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "Officers are continuing an investigation into a report that a five-year-old girl had been attacked by a dog outside of Nisa on Norton Road on Saturday 12 August at around 6:30pm.

"The dog, which was seized at the scene, will be euthanised with the full cooperation of its owners.

"The girl involved has now returned home from hospital to recover from her injury, but will require further treatment in the future.

"Inquiries are still ongoing."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...