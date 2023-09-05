A Tyne and Wear Metro sign has had a sporting makeover ahead of the Great North Run.

The metro station cube, at Heworth Interchange, Gateshead, has been redesigned in honour of Sir Mo Farah and shows the elite athlete in his famous 'Mo-bot' celebration.

The yellow and black cube has swapped its traditional Metro logo for a silhouette of Sir Mo Farah’s gold medal winning Mobot dance move, a move where he arches his arms and points to the top of his head to make an ‘M’ shape.

The so-called 'MetMo' cube next to the Felling by-pass is to mark the runner's final competitive appearance at the Great North Run.

Its location means that the redesigned sign will be seen by around 60,000 of runners and spectators taking part in the world-famous half marathon.

It is the first time Nexus, the company which operates Metro, has changed a metro sign to celebrate an individual's achievements.

Sir Mo Farah is Britain's most decorated long-distance runner, having won four Olympic gold medals and six Great North Runs.

The new sign is expected to be on display for approximately a week.

Ahead of Sunday 10 September, Sir Mo has also recorded a series of announcements for the transport network's public address system.

Head of Station Delivery at Nexus, Lynne Dickinson, said: “The Metro cubes are a unique and an iconic part of life in our region, making them then perfect place to showcase a tribute to Sir Mo Farah ahead of his final race in the Great North Run.

“This is the first time that we have ever changed the logo on a Metro cube, but we really wanted to do something to celebrate Mo’s amazing career, someone who is now just as synonymous with the proud history of the Great North Run"

Ms Dickinson continued: “The Metro cube at Heworth will have the Mobot logo on for the next week or so. We are looking forward to seeing as many people as possible coming down to get their photos taken, and of course having a go at doing the Mobot.”

The Metro signs were designed by graphic designer Margaret Calvert, and have become a recognisable symbol of the Metro since it opened in 1980.