An investigation is underway after a high-value Rolls Royce Wraith was set alight by masked man.

The vehicle was parked in a driveway in Bridlewoods on Brass Castle Lane, Middlesbrough when a man in a balaclava approached it on a motorbike and set it on fire at about 1:30am of Wednesday 30 August.

Officers are seeking anyone who may have seen someone matching this description acting suspiciously on the evening of Tuesday 29 August into the early hours of Wednesday 30 August, in the area of Brass Castle Lane.

Anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam footage or doorbell footage is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101 quoting SE23173066.

