A lifeboat was launched to help find an eight-year-old child who was reported as missing on a packed beach.

The boy, who was later found unharmed, was reported as missing at South Shields beach shortly before 3pm on Monday 4 September.

The Tynemouth inshore lifeboat searched along the beach, which was busy as people made the most of the sunshine and the last day of the school holidays.

Unable to spot the youngster, the Severn all-weather lifeboat conducted searches further off the coast in case they had been swept out to sea.

Coastguard teams from South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team also assisted by searching the beaches.

The boy was eventually found and the lifeboats stood down.

It was one of three incidents the Tynemouth lifeboat was called to on Monday.

They were tasked with rescuing four people who had been cut off by the tide further down the coast at Whitburn. However, as the crew made its way south, they were advised the casualties had made it ashore.

They were also called after it was reported two people were in the water between the Tyne Piers.

Tynemouth inshore lifeboat launched again to the South Pier, where the casualties were found.

The crew conducted health checks on the individuals who were a wet, but otherwise fine and handed them over to the coastguard rescue teams.

