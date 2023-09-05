Man dies in County Durham crash

A man in his 30s has died in a crash in Bishop Auckland.

It happened just before 8am on the A688 between the Park Head and Bracks Farm roundabouts on Tuesday 5th September, and involved a Nissan Juke and a Saab car which were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Saab – a man in his 20s was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed for several hours for officers to investigate and they are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

