An investigation is underway after a woman reported being raped in the toilets of a city centre bar.

Northumbria Police said the woman approached officers in the early hours of 4 June and reported she had been raped by a man she did not know inside the toilets of Sinners, in Newcastle's Newgate Street.

An investigation is underway and officers have today (Tuesday 5 September) released an image of a man they would like to trace.

He was in the bar at the time of the incident and may have information which can assist their inquiries.

The man, anyone who knows him, or anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police by using their website quoting crime reference 069890W/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...