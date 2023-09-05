Transphobic graffiti painted onto a number of locations across Tyneside is being investigated by police as a hate crime.

In recent weeks Northumbria Police have received numerous reports of the offensive graffiti being painted on a section of the High Level Bridge, between Gateshead and Newcastle.

Similar slogans have previously been cleaned up by Gateshead Council, only for new graffiti to appear.

Transphobic graffiti has also been left on a number of bus stops in Gateshead, on High West Street and Durham Road.

Police treating the reports of hate crime as linked and are appealing of information.

Inspector Scott Youngman, of Northumbria Police, said: “Hate crime of any kind is never acceptable and a thorough investigation is underway to find those responsible.

“We are working with our partners to address the issue and ensure any graffiti such as this is quickly removed.

“If you have information on any of the incidents which may assist officers, please contact us immediately."

Mr Youngman added: “Anyone who has been affected by seeing the graffiti can find out more about support available by emailing teambe@be-north.org.uk.”

A Gateshead Council spokesperson said: “The diversity of our residents makes Gateshead, we want our residents to feel safe as they go about their day-to-day lives.

“Graffiti of this nature is unacceptable and we will make every effort to remove this within 24 hours of being notified."

They added: “If residents witness individuals defacing public property or spot graffiti in a public spot, we’d encourage that they report this to us and the police.

“We support the police in their appeal for information and encourage residents to do the same.”

