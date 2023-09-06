Ant and Dec say their 'true friendship' is the secret to their success after they collected yet another National Television Award for best TV presenter.

The geordie duo, who have fronted programmes including Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Limitless Win picked up the award for the 22nd consecutive year at a ceremony in London.

Receiving the award, Donnelly said: "We are as humbled and grateful tonight as we were when we won it for the first time," with McPartlin adding that they will continue to present "as long as you want us to".

Speaking in the winners room, the pair said their strong personal bond is the bedrock of all that they have achieved.

Ant said: "We're friends. That's it. We're friends first and foremost and the TV shows come after that, so I think at the heart of it when you watch it, you know it's a true friendship."

Dec said: "We've always said that ours is a career built on friendship, not a friendship built on a career, so I think our foundations are very, very strong in our friendship and we've known each other now for 31 years, I think."

Ant added: "We met at 13. We've grown like any friends do who have known each other that long. We know everything about each other. We know what makes the other laugh, what annoys the other one and, yeah, we love each other."

Chris and Rosie Ramsey from South Shields were nominated. The comedians turn podcasters were in the TV Interview category. Credit: PA

Also flying the flag for the North East at the event were Chris and Rosie Ramsey from South Shields. The comedians turn podcasters were up for Best TV Interview category for the Chris and Rosie Ramsey show. They were pipped to the post by the Graham Norton Show.

Collecting the award via videolink, Norton joked: "This award, winning it means so much. Mostly it means that Ant and Dec don't have a talk show... yet. Don't do it to me, boys."

Sarah Lancashire collected the special recognition award at the ceremony at London's O2 for her role in Happy Valley. Credit: PA Images

Happy Valley was among the big winners on the night, winning the returning drama prize while its star Sarah Lancashire won the award for best drama performance award and the special recognition award.

The Repair Shop claimed the prestigious title of best daytime show title, beating ITV's This Morning which had won the prize for the last number of years .

