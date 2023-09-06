Darlington FC have sacked manager Alun Armstrong following a poor start to the season.

Armstrong and assistant manager Darren Holloway have both lost their jobs following "reflection" on the first team's performances over the last eight months.

Darlington is currently sitting at the bottom of the National League North table after picking up just six points in their opening eight matches.

Senior players Will Hatfield, Tom Platt and Jake Lawlor have agreed to take caretaker charge of the club until somebody is permanently appointed to the manager's position.

David Johnston, chair and chief executive, said “Having looked at results since the start of 2023, when we were top of National League North and in particular the very poor start to the current season, we were unanimous as a board that a change needed to be made.

"It is a decision that has not come easily. We are sure that all fans will join us in thanking Alun and Darren for their time at Darlington FC and wish them well for the future.”

A further statement on first team staff will be issued in due course.

