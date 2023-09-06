An eight-year-old boy has been killed after he was hit by a car in North Yorkshire.

The child, who was a pedestrian, died at the scene following the crash in Catterick on Tuesday 5 September, shortly before 6pm.

Emergency services were called to Somerset Close at 5:49pm to reports that a boy had been involved in a collision with a white Land Rover Discovery Sport.

The boy’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

No arrests have been made and the driver of the vehicle is assisting officers with inquiries, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

They added: "We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or saw what happened to get in touch.

"If you have not already spoken to officers, please get in touch if you can help with information including dashcam footage or doorbell CCTV footage of the vehicle or the collision itself."

The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend the collision and for collision investigators to examine the scene. The road has now reopened.

