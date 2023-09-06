A man who suffered a serious head injury in an assault at the weekend has died in hospital.

Thomas Tierney suffered the injury in Stockton town centre just after midnight on Saturday 2 September.

Cleveland Police confirmed on Wednesday 6 September, that the 54-year-old had died in hospital.

In a statement, Mr Tierney's family said: “Thomas was a gentle, loving, brother and son, loved by everyone. He was kind and wouldn’t hurt anything or anyone. He will be very much missed.”

They are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been questioned and released on bail.

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who was in the Ship Inn Yard alley or Stockton High Street areas in the moments before 00.10am on Saturday to come forward.

Anyone who has any mobile phone, dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 175132.

Information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers at https://orlo.uk/IXJkh or by phoning 0800 555 111.

