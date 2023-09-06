Newcastle United academy director Steve Harper suffers stroke

Newcastle United academy director Steve Harper is recovering in hospital after suffering an uncommon type of stroke.

The 48-year-old, who is also the longest-serving player in the club's history, is said to be awake and recovering well after the stroke known as a subarachnoid haemorrhage.

The NHS website describes the condition as very serious and potentially fatal, caused by bleeding on the surface of the brain.

Newcastle have sent their best wishes to Harper as he continues his recovery while the club and his family have been keen to thank those in the NHS for his care.

A statement on the club website said: "Newcastle United is sending love and best wishes to Steve Harper and his family after the club's academy director suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage on Monday.

"The club is pleased to report that Steve is awake and recovering well in hospital.

"Steve, his family and everyone at Newcastle United extends a heartfelt thank you to NHS staff for the incredible care he is receiving.

"Steve will be given the club's full support as he recovers.

"Everyone connected with Newcastle United sends their best wishes to Steve and his family as he continues his recuperation."

Harper spent 20 years as a goalkeeper at St James' Park between 1993-2013.

