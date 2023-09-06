Two suspected drug dealers were arrested in Northumberland after police saw large amounts of 'white powder' being thrown out of a car window.

Officers were patrolling the Cowpen Road area of of Blyth at about 12:45pm on Tuesday 5 September when a black VW Passat attracted their attention.

The officers followed the vehicle until it parked up a short time later. As the unmarked police car pulled up behind the Passat, officers saw two occupants start to throw large amounts of what appeared to be white powder out of the window.

Officers handcuffed the two suspects and searched the vehicle and found a large amount of cash and suspected Class A drugs, which have been seized.

Chief Inspector Mick Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was an excellent outcome with a large quantity of drugs and cash seized and crucial intelligence gathered in our ongoing crackdown on illicit drug supply.

“I would like to thank the officers involved who trusted their instinct. They saw a vehicle that roused their suspicion and decided to discretely follow it in an unmarked car.

“Their perseverance ultimately led us to arresting two suspected drug dealers and a full investigation is ongoing into the discoveries."

The two men arrested, aged 34 and 31, have been released on police bail with inquiries ongoing.

