The family of a man who was killed in a crash in County Durham have paid tribute to him as a "much-loved husband and father".

Father-of-three George Florin Holburn, 35, died in the crash on the A688 in Bishop Auckland on Tuesday 5 September.

The 35-year-old, who was driving a Nissan Juke, was involved in a collision just before 8am on the stretch of road between the Park Head and Bracks Farm roundabouts.

The driver of a Saab car, who was a man in his 20s, who was also involved in the crash, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

In a statement, Mr Holburn's family said: “It is with deepest regret that we announce the death of George Florin Holburn who was involved in a tragic road traffic collision on the A688.

“He was a much-loved husband and father to three gorgeous children and will be sadly missed.

“We wish to thank everyone for their support and ask to be left so that we can grieve in peace.”

An investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident reference number 72 of 5 September.

