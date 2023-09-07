Tourists to the North East will soon been able to get a new perspective of the region, by taking to the skies in 1940s aircraft.

Thrill-seekers will be able to see some of Northumberland's most iconic landmarks from planes including a Tiger Moth bi-plane, a G-EMSY and G-ANEZ.

Passengers will fly above the Northumberland coast at around 1,500ft and have the opportunity to spot Alnwick and Bamburgh Castles, Dunstanburgh ruins and the National Nature Reserve of the Farne Islands.

Pilot James Arnott, who usually flies holidaymakers in 737 jets, says he is "very lucky" to fly such planes.

He said: "We're very lucky because the countryside around here is absolutely stunning. It's not really like somewhere else you can fly around in this country.

"We've got this amazing coastline, there's wonderful beaches, cliffs, it's really quite rugged in places. It's just castles, everywhere you look.

"There's so much to look at, and you get a totally different perspective when you're seeing it from up in the air. "It's brilliant."

For Mr Arnott, who is head of training for Tiger Flights which offers the flight experiences, the ability to fly in a vintage aircraft is particularly sentimental, as his grandfather learnt to fly in a Tiger Moth.

Tiger Moths were used to train Spitfire pilots and the company owners see themselves as custodians of important heritage, keeping their planes in perfect flying condition.

Mr Arnott said: "It's old-school flying how it used to be back in the 1930s when you used to rock up to your country estate and land on the front lawn and go for tea.

"It's a full audio visual experience flying these aeroplanes, you're sat with the engine just a few feet in front of you.

"There's nothing in between you and it, there's no soundproofing, you're out in the open air.

"You've got the the blast from the propeller, you've got the smell of the exhaust. You've got the wind blowing past you at 75 miles an hour.

"Strangely you can smell the engine ahead of you. You can smell what's going on in the countryside around."

He added: "I'm very lucky. I love flying Tiger Moths. I fly lots of other different types of aeroplanes, lots of other vintage aeroplanes, but the Tiger Moth always holds a special place in my heart."

Credit: PA

The other Second World War plane taking sight-seers to the region's skies is the G-EMSY. The aircraft was built in 1940 and after the war was sent to Germany in the 1950s, before it was rescued from a Belgian barn and restored.

Tiger Flights is based at Eshott Airfield, 20 miles north of Newcastle, and owner Dave Burns says he 'pinches himself' that his pilots get to fly in the historic aircraft everyday.

He said: "It blows my mind that pilots from a bygone era learned their craft in these incredible machines.

"I pinch myself that we get to fly G-EMSY every day but it's even better seeing our passengers have that 'wow' moment when we take to the skies.

"Every time you hear the crew shout 'contact' when they start the motor you know someone is about to have a proper wind-in-their-hair experience like no other."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...