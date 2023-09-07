An eight-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car in North Yorkshire has been described as a "shining light".

Joshua Slater was involved in the collision in Catterick on Tuesday 5 September.

More than £18,000 has been raised to help his family, through a fundraising page set up by Catterick Garrison Football Centre.

Joshua was a pupil at Cambrai Primary School in Catterick Garrison.

Following his death the executive headteacher Mark Dent said in a statement: "Joshua was a shining light of love, friendship and fun within our school family."

He added: "We are heartbroken to know that we will never see his smile, or hear his giggles again, but our memories of him will never fade. Our school community will come together during this sad time to support each other, his family and friends. He will always be part of Cambrai."

Joshua was a year 4 pupil at the school. Pupils and staff are being supported by specialist bereavement workers.

Mr Dent added: "Some of you have already expressed your condolences and support through email, phone and in person. Thank you so much. We have really felt the wraparound of our truly special school family.

"Joshua’s mum wanted all of his friends to know that he loved them very much. We loved him too.

"Take good care of yourselves, and each other."

In a statement on Catterick Garrison Football Centre's Facebook page, they described Joshua as a beloved member of the team.

They added: " Throughout the years, this young player graced our fields with boundless energy, infectious enthusiasm, and an unwavering love for the game. Their passion for football was an inspiration to us all, and their radiant smile brought joy to every training session and match."

Emergency services were called to Somerset Close at 5:49pm to reports that a boy had been involved in a collision with a white Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Joshua, who was a pedestrian, died at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision is assisting officers with inquiries, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

They added: "We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or saw what happened to get in touch.

"If you have not already spoken to officers, please get in touch if you can help with information including dashcam footage or doorbell CCTV footage of the vehicle or the collision itself."

