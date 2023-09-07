A project to move a coast road inland to protect it from erosion has been completed.

The scheme has moved part of the A183 Coast Road in South Tyneside to move it back from the clifftops.

A 500-metre section, between Marsden’s Lime Kilns and the holiday park near the Marsden Grotto, has been moved inland by up to 24 metres as it was vulnerable to erosion.

The works followed a study carried out in 2019 which highlighted that parts of the route in South Shields would be compromised in the future because of ongoing erosion of the cliff face, including the formation of caves.

The area is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and Special Area of Conservation because of its proximity to local wildlife habitats and near the Marsden Lime Kilns, a scheduled monument.

Councillors have previously been told that the scheme, which had a budget of £3.15million, would help safeguard the busy Coast Road for another 50 years.

South Tyneside Council have also said a longer-term option would be explored for the route once the new ‘realigned’ route is in place.

Coastal erosion was threatening the Coast Road, which has now been moved up to 24 metres inland. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

News of the scheme’s completion was welcomed at a recent meeting of the council’s East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum (CAF).

Councillor Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council and ward councillor for Whitburn and Marsden, said workers had done a "sterling job" on the project.

With the new section of road in place, the location of the old road will be returned to grassland.

The coastal footpath has already been moved away from the cliff edge in conjunction with the landowner, the National Trust, and the current cycle and bridleway will be maintained along the realigned section.

Cllr Margaret Meling, cabinet member for economic growth and transport, said: “I’d like to thank drivers for their patience while this essential work has been carried out.

“This project was vital for public safety. It involved a great deal of planning and preparation because it was important to take account of the area’s natural and historical features.

“This route really showcases our beautiful coastline and we hope that this scheme will mean that it is protected for around 50 years.”

