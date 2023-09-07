A former Durham cricket coach has been sentenced for a fifth time over the abuse of boys.

Coach and former scout Michael Strange is facing a further two years behind bars after pleading guilty to indecent assault.

The 63-year-old, who will be on the sex offenders' register for the rest of his life, was previously jailed in 2012 for six years for abusing three boys in the 1990s.

In 2016 he received an additional three-year sentence for abusing another teen in the early 2000s and in 2020 he was handed an extra-four-and-half years behind bars for indecently assaulting another boy.

Last year he was jailed for an additional 40 months after he pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent sexual assault.

On Thursday 7 September, a judge at Newcastle Crown Court extended his jail term by two years after he pleaded guilty to indecent assault in August.

Detective Constable Lisa Herron, of Northumbria Police said: “Strange, once revered as a ‘hero’ in cricket circles, is a dangerous predator who preyed on young boys under his tutorage in the most sickening of ways.

“He robbed multiple promising young cricket stars of their innocence. He is the definition of a monster.

“It has never been easy for any of his victims to speak out and to have to re-live that childhood trauma but I, on behalf of everyone at Northumbria Police, want to thank the victims who have had the bravery to come forward. Thanks to your courage, Strange has remained behind bars and been exposed for the depraved beast he is.”

She added: “I want to urge any victim of sexual assault, abuse or rape to please speak out regardless of when it happened or who the perpetrator was because nobody should have to deal with abuse alone.

“We know how difficult it is to speak out and we promise we will support you in every way we can. We can offer support and guidance and put you in touch with specially trained Independent Sexual Violence Advisors (ISVAs) and introduce you to support networks.

“And, of course, we will do everything we can to seek justice for you. No one deserves to suffer.”

