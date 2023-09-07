One of Newcastle's "most elusive" fugitives has been detained after being found hiding in a wheelie bin.

The suspect, who was wanted for criminal damage, was named as one of Northumbria Police's most wanted this summer.

The 25-year-old was arrested by an off-duty police officer, who spotted him getting out of a taxi near Chillingham Road Metro Station in Newcastle.

Recognising him, he raised the alarm and the suspect made off towards the Appletree Gardens area.

He was found hiding in a bin and was detained and brought into custody.

Northumbria Police also arrested a 39-year-old fugitive, who had been wanted since May 2021 on prison recall.

He was found hiding in a loft of an address in Wallsend.

Ten of the wanted suspects have been arrested in the last month, with three charged with criminal offences. Four have been returned to prison and three are on police bail.

Five suspects remain at large. They are:

John Armstrong, 45, of Newbiggin Hall, wanted on prison recall

Callum Cross, 21, of Newcastle, wanted for failing to appear

Gareth Downey, 36, who has links to Sunderland and Newcastle, wanted in connection with a robbery

Jack Gaffney, 25, who has links to Wallsend, Cramlington & Ashington, wanted in connection with a burglary

John Hall, 35, of Houghton-le-Spring, wanted in connection with a burglary

The remaining at large suspects. Credit: Northumbria Police

Detective Chief Superintendent Craig Metcalfe, head of crime at Northumbria Police, said: “I’d like to thank the public who’ve helped us bring 10 of our top targets into custody – and we’ve already been given crucial information about some of those who remain outstanding.

“We are determined to now locate the remaining five men and would ask everyone to help us maintain this momentum by letting us know if you have seen them.

“If you know where any of these five fugitives may be residing, we want to know about it. I’d also remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted suspect, which could result in a prison sentence.

“If you remain on our wanted list, I'd advise you to hand yourself in as soon as possible.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...