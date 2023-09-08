Eight people are in hospital following a crash in Northumberland.

Emergency services were called to Seaton Burn, in Cramlington, at 9:25am following a collision on the A1068 Fisher Lane.

One patient was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle. Three others were taken to the RVI by ambulance and a further four patients were taken to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.

Motorists are being advised that the road will be closed for some time.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said: "We received a call at 9.25am this morning (Friday 8 September) to reports of a road traffic incident on the A1068 junction with Fisher Lane in Cramlington.

"We dispatched six ambulance crews, a clinical team leader, a specialist paramedic, three crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), and requested the support of our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) who attended by air and road.

"Four patients were taken by road to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital (NSECH), and three patients were taken by road and one by air to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) for further treatment."

People are being asked to avoid Seaton Burn roundabout to Fisher Lane.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...