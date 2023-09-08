A Leeds United supporter who assaulted Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe during a match has been jailed.

David Derbyshire, 35, assaulted Howe during extra time in a match at Elland Road on 13 May this year, in an incident which was broadcast live on national television.

Leeds Magistrates' Court heard Derbyshire, of Marley Street, Beeston, left the stand in the 93rd minute and approached the Newcastle dugout before having a verbal altercation with Howe and pushing his left shoulder.

He was apprehended by club security and arrested by West Yorkshire Police officers.

Derbyshire has been jailed for 12 weeks during a hearing on Friday 8 September. He was also given a six-year football banning order after pleading guilty to charges of entering the playing area at a designated football match without lawful excuse and common assault.

Derbyshire has also been given a lifetime ban from Elland Road by Leeds United.

Chief Superintendent Richard Close, who led the policing operation at the match, said: “Criminal behaviour of this kind is completely unacceptable, particularly where club staff or players are targeted during a large-scale sports event such as this.

"I know that fans of the sport, regardless of their club affiliations, will join us in condemning anyone who acts in this way.

“We will always treat incidents like this very seriously and we work closely with Leeds United and visiting clubs to fully investigate any offences and take robust action against those responsible, including seeking football banning orders against them.”

