A Newcastle United Fan has shown his love for the club, by wearing a football shirt on his wedding day.

Kim and Billy Richardson wed last month at Aykley Heads in County Durham.

As an avid Mags' fan, Billy opted for jeans and a Toon top apparently making the requirement that no suits were allowed.

Mr and Mrs Richardson were married Superintendent Registrar Anne, and registrar Lesley completed the paperwork.

What Billy did not realise was that he was being married by a Sunderland supporter.

The happy couple received many well-wishes from people online, with one commenting: "They look fab, love the toon top," and another saying "congratulations, Howay the Toon!"

Others have been commenting on the post made on Durham County Council's social media page by tagging their partners, suggesting they do the same.

There were some jibes from Black Cat supporters stating that he was in the 'wrong kit' and should be wearing a Sunderland AFC strip instead. It was in jest though with many of the opposition fans still wishing the couple congratulations.

