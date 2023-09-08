An actor from Newcastle has completed a 350 mile-cycle ride from London to highlight the issue of food poverty.

David Nellist, who stars in the theatre production of the film, I Daniel Blake, has raised more than £8,000 for the West End food bank.

He has said he was motivated to complete the challenge after spending time with volunteers and service users of the food bank.

"It just takes your breath away, I would say they are the very best of us.

"I have a week of struggle and hardship but it's nothing compared to what they're going through day in day out.

"I was reading up and I read that the North East was highest in the polls of child poverty and it was, it was just too much for us. I had to do something, I had to do my little bit," he said.

Mr Nellist who lives in London came up with the idea of the challenge to get him to the region, as the play is having a second run in Newcastle next week.

Named 'Stop the cycle of poverty,' the challenge was to raise money and awareness of the work food banks do.

As Mr Nellist arrived at the food bank on Friday 8 September, he was overcome with emotions as a cheque for £8,156 was handed over to the service.

John McCorry, chief executive of the West End Foodbank said: "We are just so delighted to have his support and the fact he is making many people in the general public aware of quite often an unseen issue that is happening in our society."

The original I, Daniel Blake film was released in 2016 to great critical acclaim, but the film's lead actor Dave Johns said he wanted to bring the story up-to-date with a play.

"I never thought it would have the impact it did, and I think the time is right now.

"It's been amazing the spring tour, it was getting standing ovations, it must have been like in Shakespeare's time when there were plays about political things, because the audience were shouting out in the middle of the play.

"That's what theatre's all about, it's about being so moved and so angry they start shouting out in the middle of the play. I think that's why I wanted to do it, to give it that extra bit of life from the film."

I, Daniel Blake is returning to Newcastle's Northern Stage theatre from 12-16 September.

