A man is in hospital after being shot on Teesside.

Police are investigating after the incident in the early hours of Friday 8 September.

Emergency services were called to reports that a man had been shot on Tilery Road, Stockton, at about 3:30am.

One man is being treated in hospital for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and he remains in police custody at this time.

A cordon has been erected in the area and this will remain in place while investigations continue.

Cleveland Police said officers will be conducting high-visible patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the community.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information, relevant CCTV footage or anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 179614.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phone on 0800 555 111.

Footage can be uploaded here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp- portal.digital-policing.co.uk/ cleveland/appeal/appeal- following-incident-on-tilery- road

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...