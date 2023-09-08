A pensioner has had her precious family photographs returned to her after losing them when she had her handbag snatched in the street during a daylight robbery.

Glen Wayman stole the woman's bag and knocked her to the floor when he attacked her in Ferryhill, in County Durham on the morning of 30 July.

The woman suffered injuries to her face, hand and arm and was devastated by the loss of the photographs, which were in her purse.

Wayman has now been jailed and the photographs recovered and returned to the victim.

Ferryhill Neighbourhood Policing Team sergeant, Pete Newman, said: “This was a horrendous incident for the victim who was left shaken and upset following the attack.

“Thankfully officers were able to reunite the woman with her precious family photographs and we hope knowing Wayman is now behind bars can help her find some closure.”

The 47-year-old was arrested after a man matching his description was spotted running from the scene on CCTV.

He later admitted the offence and told officers he had ditched the purse as he ran away.

After rummaging through several gardens, bushes and hedges, officers were able to return the purse to the victim, reuniting her with her precious family photographs.

Wayman was charged and pleaded guilty to robbery. He was sentenced to three years in prison during a hearing at Durham Crown Court on Tuesday 5 September and was told to pay a £228 victim surcharge.

