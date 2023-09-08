A speeding driver who killed an 80-year-old pedestrian has been jailed.

Lee Miller was driving at nearly 50mph in a 30mph zone moments before he hit pedestrian William Small, known as Bill, as he was crossing the road on 28 February 2021.

Mr Miller, from Forest Hall, Newcastle, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died four days later.

Miller pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving earlier this year and on Friday 8 September was jailed for six years.

In a statement prepared for court, Mr Small’s family spoke of the devastating and irreversible impact that the collision – and Miller’s decisions that day – have had on them.

They said: “Bill, dad, granddad – a true gentleman. That’s what people would say about him.

“That day our family lost a husband, dad and grandad. He was a loving husband of 51 years, an adoring dad and grandad that adored his three grandchildren.

“We all miss him every second of every day.”

Bill Small, from Forest Hill, was described as a "true gentleman" by his family. Credit: Northumbria Police

Miller, 45, of Laurel Avenue in Palmersville, North Tyneside, was also handed a five-year disqualification and must pass an extended test before ever legally driving again.

Adam Birkby, defending, said he accepted the speed was inappropriate and that Miller made efforts to help the elderly victim at the scene. He said: "He asked for a 999 call to be made by his passenger and has genuine remorse. He's never been to prison before and is a full time carer for his wife and her parents."

PC Thomas Wade, of Northumbria Police, who led the investigation, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Bill’s family at this absolutely awful time. We sincerely hope they can take some comfort knowing the person responsible for his death is now behind bars.

“That afternoon Bill was out for a walk and should have been safe. He was a vulnerable pedestrian and this incident simply would not have occurred had Miller been adhering to the speed limit.

“Our collision investigators believe Bill would have had plenty of time to reach the other side of the road, had Miller’s vehicle been going at 30mph – the legal limit for that road. But he was going significantly over that in the lead up to the collision.

Lee Miller was jailed for six years after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. Credit: Northumbria Police

“By ignoring the speed limit and hitting the accelerator, Miller rolled the dice with this man’s life – and the consequences are irreversible.

“I sincerely hope this incredibly sad and harrowing case sends a strong reminder to all motorists across the North East and beyond. Our roads are not race tracks and the law is not optional – speed limits are ultimately there to save lives.

“Please do not take the risk and potentially destroy more than one life forever. Please be considerate of all other road users, including pedestrians, and be aware of your surroundings at all times while behind the wheel.”

