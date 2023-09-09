Search underway for wanted Teesside man

Police are appealing to the public for information to help locate a wanted Stockton man.

Daniel (Danny) Madden, 27, is wanted in connection with Assault and Firearms Offences.

Daniel is described as a white man, 5ft 8” tall, of medium build with a fair complexion and short brown hair.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Daniel is asked not to approach him and dial 999.

Members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

