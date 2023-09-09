A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an incident in Stockton in the early hours of Saturday 9 September 2023.

The incident happened shortly after 3:30am at a property in Kingsport Close, which resulted in a 32-year-old man sustaining injuries from a bladed article.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but not believed to be life threatening injuries.

Footage taken at the scene shows a police cordon in place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number SE23180426.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

