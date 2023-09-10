Play Brightcove video

Video captures crowds gathering outside South Shields Metro station

Hundreds of Great North Run participants and spectators are advised to seek shelter after a brief torrential downpour of rain has caused "severe" flooding on South Tyneside.

The Tyne and Wear Metro said the burst of rain has caused South Shields station to close, with a widespread issue on the network.

In a tweet, @My_Metro advised passengers that services are suspended between Bede and South Shields and to seek shelter and await further advice.

Flooding in South Shields. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Runners have told ITV Tyne Tees that emergency services are assisting people through the flood water and mud, to keep crowds moving.

In South Shields town centre, cars were pictured submerged in flood water.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service said they are receiving an extremely high volume of calls relating to the flooding and are prioritising risk-to-life calls.

60,000 people were taking part in the 42nd annual Great North Run, a 13.1 mile half-marathon from Newcastle to South Shields.

Following the hot weather this morning reaching a maximum temperature of 25 degrees, those enjoying the celebrations were warned to hydrate and stay safe in the sun.

This afternoon, a Yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms and flash flooding.

Some runners are looking for alternative routes home after the race. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The Met Office says drivers should prepare for tricky conditions and possible flooding on roads, while power cuts could also take place. It covers the whole of the North West and the Isle of Man as well as Leeds, York and the entirety of North East and Cumbria into Scotland.

It added that heavy downpours of up to 70mm in some areas could lead to fast flowing or deep floodwater, causing a danger to life.

