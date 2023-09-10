Sir Mo Farah has completed the final race of his glittering athletics career after taking part in the Great North Run.

The 40-year-old four time Olympic champion competed in the Men's Elite race of the 13.1 mile iconic half marathon, finishing fourth. Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola won the race in 59 minutes 58 seconds.

Thousands lined the route of the Great North Run from Newcastle to South Shields, cheering on the legendary runner, many holding "One Mo Time" banners.

Farah greeted crowds, high-fived spectators and saluted military personnel as he absorbed the atmosphere at the finish line.

The half marathon has been a mainstay in Farah's racing calendar for a number of years, and he has won the event six times.

Sir Mo completes the final stretch of the race saluting military personnel on the route. Credit: North News

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees, Sir Mo said it was an emotional finish to the race.

"Honestly, I can't believe the atmosphere. I knew it was the end of my career, my last race. But I wasn't expecting a crowd like this and the support, I can't believe it."

Fans who gathered along the route to witness history conclude on Sir Mo's career said they tracked his race to make sure they were in the chance with meeting the sporting hero. Others don't believe this will be the last time Farah will compete in the North East.

Earlier this week, Sir Mo was honoured with a footprint ceremony at South Shields Interchange, to permanently embed his feet on the streets of Tyneside.

Fondly speaking of the people in the North East, he said: "It is home. They've supported me throughout the years, and I've always come out here at the end of season and I feel like this is home."

60,000 runners are taking part this year's annual event, the 42nd half-marathon to take place in the region.