An amateur boxer who drowned saving his dog from a waterfall died by misadventure, a coroner has concluded.

Paul Alexander Lebihan died in May last year after getting into trouble in the Bolulla River, near the Spanish resort Benidorm.

The 25-year-old from Gateshead entered the water to try and rescue his dog from the current. He saved his pet but died in the process.

Gateshead and South Tyneside Coroner's Court heard Mr Lebihan entered the water by the waterfalls in Barranc de l'Estret on 9 May 2022 to try and save his dog, which was in difficulties in the strong current.

Paul Lebihan with his family. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

He then succumbed to the current himself and, after several attempts were made by him to try and leave the water, he disappeared from view. He was seen several minutes later floating on the surface of the water.

The inquest heard how his body was recovered to the water's side and was declared deceased by the attending emergency personnel.

Assistant Coroner James Thompson found his medical cause of death to be drowning. He gave a conclusion of misadventure.

Mr Lebihan was a popular figure across the Leam Lane Estate in Gateshead were he lived. A fundraising campaign to bring his body home from Spain raised over £21,000.

