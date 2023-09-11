The mum of an eight-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car has paid tribute to her "bundle of joy".

Joshua Slater died at the scene after the incident in Catterick, North Yorkshire, on Tuesday 5 September.

Now, his mother Kirsty has spoken about her loss, describing her son as her best friend.

In a statement, released via North Yorkshire Police, she said: "A bundle of joy, who was always smiling and always lit up the room.

"He loved everyone in his life, his family, and his friends, he loved music and motorbikes and football, he was a proud Chelsea fan.

"Joshua was kind and caring and loved with every part of his soul, especially his mum, we were best mates.”

She has also thanked the emergency services for their help at the scene and the community for reaching out.

A fundraising page set up by Catterick Garrison Football Centre has raised more than £25,000 to help the family.

