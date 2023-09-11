Newcastle United unveils what Stack fan zone will look like at St James' Park

Images have revealed what a fan zone outside St James Park could look like if plans are given the go-ahead.

Earlier this year, Newcastle United announced plans in partnership with popular North East venue Stack to build a new fan park next to the stadium with the aim of enriching the match day experience for supporters.

The collection of bars and street food stalls is earmarked for the disused car park area next to St James’ Metro station, part of the parcel of land in Strawberry Place that was repurchased by the club's new owners after being controversially sold by Mike Ashley.

Supporters were given a first glimpse of the venue, known as St James’ Stack, powered by Sela, at a consultation event at the stadium on Monday 11 September.

The fan zone is planned to be built in the disused carpark near the stadium. Credit: LDRS

The fan zone would be made up of several shipping containers arranged over two floors around a large seating area and central stage.

There will be food and drink vendors around the central plaza and there will also be two big screens for televised sport.

It would be open seven days a week and not just limited to match days. It is also hoped it could be used to host music gigs, comedy shows, community activities and children's entertainment.

The club have asked for temporary planning permission for the development, lasting three years – which their planning application says would “allow the applicant to establish the Newcastle United Fan Zone and support the future aspirations of the club”.

There will be two big screens near the stage area for watching live sport. Credit: LDRS

It adds: “It will redefine the traditional match day experience for those travelling to the adjacent stadium, enabling visitors from around the world to enjoy a diverse line-up of food and beverages from the region’s best independent traders, right in the heart of the city centre.

“The fan zone will utilise state-of-the-art audio-visual technology for an unparalleled atmosphere, whether guests are experiencing live sporting occasions on strategically placed big screens, or enjoying live acts as part of a carefully curated weekly programming schedule.

“Open seven days a week, the fan zone will also be far more than just a match day attraction. It will offer a wide range of entertainment and events that appeal to families and visitors even when there isn’t a sporting event taking place – including live music performances, quiz nights and special guest appearances.

“As well as transforming the site through innovative design, the fan zone will also contribute to the vibrancy and economic growth of the surrounding area.

"It will create 150 jobs with the support of Newcastle United Foundation, new opportunities for local vendors and suppliers, and it will attract additional footfall to neighbouring businesses.

"The project team welcomes the opportunity to closely collaborate with its neighbours and relevant stakeholders, helping to ensure this distinctive and transformative fan zone is delivered effectively and efficiently for all.”

It is hoped the development will be able to open before the end of the year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...