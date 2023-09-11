A primary school in County Durham is closed due to severe flooding.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Stanley said it was closed on Monday 11 September due to the flooding.

In a statement published on its website on Sunday night, the school said: "Due to severe flooding, unfortunately school will be closed tomorrow, Monday 11th September.

"Further updates will be sent tomorrow. Sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused."

There was torrential rain and thunderstorms across much of the North East on Sunday afternoon.

Nearby, shoppers at Asda in Stanley videoed water coming into the supermarket on Sunday.

There was widespread flooding on roads across the region, including in South Tyneside, affecting the end of the Great North Run.

