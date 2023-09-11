Torrential downpours on Sunday led to flash flooding in the streets of Darlington.

Firefighters were called to some properties to pump out water after they became flooded in Sunday's deluge.

One man was spotted kayaking down the street as residents made light of the situation.

Firefighters were called to help residents deal with the flooding. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Michelle Preston, from Darlington, said it was not the first time her street had been affected by flash flooding.

"We always get flooded when there's a torrential downpour," she said. "It was up to the top of the back step, halfway up my legs and in my shed."

There was flash flooding elsewhere in the region on Sunday, including in South Tyneside, affecting the end of the Great North Run.

The rain caused widespread disruption on the Tyne and Wear Metro network.

South Shields interchange was flooded, with thousands of run participants and spectators caught in large queues while services were suspended.

Metro services were stopped between Bede and South Shields for more than an hour after flooding on the line at Tyne Dock.

Flash flooding was making roads difficult to navigate for motorists on Sunday afternoon. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Flash flooding was causing disruption in Darlington on Sunday afternoon. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

