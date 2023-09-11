Police are investigating after a woman was attacked while walking home in Newcastle.

It happened in Jesmond just after 3.20am on Sunday 10 September as the woman walked along St George’s Terrace, near Osborne Road.It was reported that a man – wearing a balaclava - grabbed the 20-year-old womanand tried to drag her to the ground. After struggling for a short time, she was able to get to safety and the man ran off. The victim was left shaken by the incident, and is now being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Ben McIntosh, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is clearly a worrying incident, and I would like to praise the victim for her incredible bravery shown."We are carrying out a range of enquiries into the assault, which is of concern to us, and are determined to ensure the person responsible is swiftly located and brought to justice."At this early stage, we are keeping an open mind as to the full circumstances surrounding this appalling and unprovoked attack."To offer reassurance, we are carrying out increased patrols in and around the area and anybody with any concerns is encouraged to speak to us."I am today asking residents and businesses in that area, or anybody who may have been driving in that location in the early hours of Sunday, to check any CCTV or dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything that rouses suspicion."

