Emergency services are at the scene of a building fire in the centre of Newcastle.

Four fire engines are dealing with the flames at Westgate Road, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said.

Northumbria Police are also on the scene and have closed the A186 Westgate Road one way street going from A189 St James' Boulevard to A695 Clayton Street West.

The Fire Service said they could not give more information at this time as they are still dealing with the incident.

