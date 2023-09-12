A rape victim has been praised by police after speaking out against her attacker in court.

Michael Woods repeatedly raped and sexually abused the woman over several years, starting when she was in her teens.

He manipulated the young woman and isolated her from her family and friends, persuading her to leave college and move away from her hometown.

She contacted a friend after an incident that had her fearing for her safety and a police investigation was launched by Durham Constabulary.

Woods denied three counts of rape but he was found guilty of all charges at a trial at Teesside Crown Court. He has now been sentenced to 26 years, at least 21 of which must be served in prison.

Michael Woods was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court. Credit: PA

He was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and put on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.

His victim, who is now an adult, made a statement during the hearing about the impact Woods' actions had on her.

"This trauma has had such a profound impact on my life," she said. "I have spent the majority of my life genuinely scared of Woods after everything he did to me.

“While I have managed to be able to put into words some of the events that he did which crushed me as a person, there are so many other things which he did that I can't even begin to explain.

“He needs to be held to account for everything that he did to me, to help me be able to move on with my life and to prevent him from doing this to someone else.

“I am now in a good career, I have a loving and supportive family and I have excelled in education, finding the courage to go back which has resulted in me receiving a degree.

“I will get stronger on the back of this, I did the right thing.

“He will no longer define me, and I will find peace and solace in being able to move on."

She was praised by police for her bravery with her willingness to speak in court key to securing a conviction.

Detective Sergeant Richard Blamires, of Durham Constabulary, said: “This has been an incredibly long and complex investigation which has shown the devastating effects suffered by survivors of abuse.

“I’d like to thank the woman in this case for not only having the bravery to come forward and tell us what she had experienced at the hands of Woods but also for having the resilience to continue to work with us throughout the court process, which I know can be very difficult and distressing in itself.

“By speaking out, she has shown immense courage and mental fortitude. I hope this conviction and sentence will not only give her a degree of closure but also send a strong message to anyone else suffering abuse that you will be heard, and we will work hard to get you the justice you deserve."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...