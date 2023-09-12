Two men have been arrested in connection with a crash that left eight people in hospital.

Emergency services were called to Seaton Burn, in Cramlington, at 9:25am on Friday 8 September following a collision on the A1068 Fisher Lane.

Northumbria Police had been in pursuit of a suspected stolen van, which had failed to stop, prior to it crashing into a car near the Snowy Owl pub.

Four people remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Two men have since been arrested. A 38-year-old man remains in police custody while a 20-year-old has been released on bail.

The incident has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Four people remain in hospital after the incident. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A Northumbria Police statement said: “A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and the theft of a motor vehicle and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

“The 38-year-old man remains under arrest while the 20-year-old has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Four people remain in hospital with serious injuries, while three other people have since been discharged.

“As is standard practice in such incidents, the collision has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."

