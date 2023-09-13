Play Brightcove video

A bull enjoyed a lucky escape after falling head-first into a sinkhole.

The animal suffered the unfortunate incident when a sinkhole opened up beneath it, causing them to fall into the hole at Witton Castle Country Park in County Durham.

He was quickly found by farm workers and one had to climb down the hole to attach a rope to pull her back out with a crane 30 minutes later.

An astonishing video, captured by one of the people involved in the rescue, shows the animal being dragged out by its hind legs.

After taking a moment to catch its breath, the bull rejoins the rest of the herd, who appear to be pleased to have him back with them.

The bull has made a full recovery after the ordeal and is back enjoying life on more stable ground.

