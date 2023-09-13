Play Brightcove video

A care worker says she feels "very undervalued" after carers launched an equal pay campaign against Sunderland City Council.

The GMB Union claim the council has used an organisation it owns, Sunderland Care and Support, to put a predominantly female workforce of carers on lower grades than those directly employed who do work of equal value.

They also say the structure denies them access to the Tyne and Wear pension scheme, and instead placed them on a significantly less generous scheme.

Up to 1,000 women could now bring legal cases against the local authority which if successful could end up totalling hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Carer Nichola Mason is among those angry about the situation and has been left feeling that her work is not valued as it should be.

Nichola Mason says she does not feel her work has been properly valued by Sunderland City Council. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"I feel very undervalued," she said. "I feel angry and upset that what I do doesn't matter when in fact it does matter.

"Our roles and responsibilities are really high. We look after some of the most vulnerable people city and the council need to recognise that and reflect that in our pay."

The GMB is already fighting equal pay cases at seven other councils. One of which, Birmingham, has effectively declared itself bankrupt in the face of a multi-million pound bill.

However, this has not deterred the union from taking action, insisting the issue should have been sorted long ago.

Kim Inglis, representing Sunderland's GMB, said: "I 100% guarantee that this is going to be successful and I totally understand about other services however if this was dealt with years ago it would have been budgeted for so we wouldn't be in this position right now."

Sunderland care workers have launched legal action against the city council. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Carers will bring individual claims against the council with three women already ready to lodge their claims.

Sunderland City Council have confirmed they have been contacted by the union and are ready to enter talks.

A council statement said: "We can confirm we have been contacted by the GMB which says it has concerns about terms and conditions for staff working with Sunderland Care and Support.

"While we have yet to see full and further details on those concerns, we are very happy to sit down and talk through these matters and seek a resolution."

