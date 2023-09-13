Police are investigating after seven vehicles were set on fire in Stockton.

Cleveland Police were called to reports that a group of males driving a black 4x4 vehicle were setting the vehicles alight across the town. They were described as wearing balaclavas and being in possession of weapons.

Officers are connecting six incidents across the town overnight between Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 September:

Faraday Drive in Hardwick on Tuesday at 4:25pm – a vehicle was set alight and damage was caused to a property.

Coal Lane, Stockton reported to police at 9:45pm – vehicle set alight.

Durham Road at 9:50pm – a vehicle damaged.

Orange Grove at 12:15am – two vehicles set alight.

Centenary Crescent at 12:25am – two vehicles set alight.

Cowpen Crescent at 12:50am – vehicle set alight.

No one was injured in any of the incidents. An 18-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward as they investigate what happened.

Stockton CID Detective Inspector Barnes said: “We believe these incidents were targeted attacks and are working on a number of lines of enquiry to locate those suspected of being involved.

“We understand the incidents are concerning to the public and we have increased police patrols in the areas affected and would urge anyone who has any information which can assist officers to please approach our officers or call us on 101."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...