A student has been spared jail for setting two fires in her college to try and get out of sitting an exam.

Ozlem Firat set fire to toilet paper in the women's toilet on the third and sixth floors of Newcastle College before going to sit the exam.

CCTV captured her as the last person to leave the toilets before the fires started, changing her clothes in between.

She initially denied responsibility when questioned by police but later admitted that she was a pyromaniac.

Messages on her phone showed she had discussed setting the fires to get out of the exam and described having a "fascination with fire" and "excitement at watching bodies burn".

She has been assessed as dangerous and posing a risk of harm to the public but has avoided jail after being handed a 14-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. She will also have to observe a four-month curfew between 8pm and 8am.

The damage to the toilets at Newcastle College cost over £7,000 to repair.

Newcastle Crown Court heard a security officer was called to the Parson's Building at the college at around 9:50am on 28 May 2021 after receiving a radio message about a fire in the women's toilets on the third floor.

Joe Culley, prosecuting, said: "He found several members of staff in the process of tackling the fire by spreading water.

"CCTV showed the defendant was the last person to use the toilets. She was found in a classroom where she was completing an examination.

"She denied setting the fire but when her bag was searched it was found to contain matches and a lighter. She was allowed to return to the classroom to complete the exam."

The security officer was then made aware of another fire on the sixth floor of the building at around 11:50am. CCTV again captured Firat entering the toilets at 9:15am before leaving after 25 minutes.

The total cost of the repairs and cleaning was more than £7,000.

Firat was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

Firat, 24, of Eastern Way, Cowgate, Newcastle, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to arson before receiving her sentence.

Recorder Caroline Sellars told her: "I've seen the pictures and it's a matter of luck rather than judgment that nobody was hurt, that the damage was not more serious."

Pre-sentence reports described Firat as having feelings of euphoria in setting fires and she had "disturbing childhood behaviour over a number of years". When in a euphoric state, she does not consider the consequences of her actions, the court heard.

One doctor described her as "narcissistic in many ways" and assessed her as "dangerous" and posing a risk of harm to members of the public.

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending, said: "The behaviour was self-destructive, doubtless causing risk to members of the public but there was no intent to harm anyone in that building whatsoever.

"She has a personality disorder and had found solace in the online world. That proved to be a very dangerous combination - someone with an untreated personality disorder having behaviour encouraged.

"It marked a crisis point for her mental health. She's genuinely desperate for help."

