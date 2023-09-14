Play Brightcove video

Flying Scotsman passed through the North East this morning taking a special train along the East Coast Mainline.

The locomotive, which is celebrating its centenary this year, was captured hauling the Northern Belle through County Durham on its way from York to Edinburgh.

It is always popular with steam enthusiasts and the rest of the public with hundreds often lining the route to catch a glimpse of it in full flow.

Flying Scotsman was captured travelling through the County Durham countryside. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

However, a minority sometimes overstep the mark and put themselves in harm's way in search of the perfect picture. As a result, Flying Scotsman's timetable was largely kept under wraps for safety reasons.

Station stops were announced though, giving people the chance to view the locomotive from the safety of platforms.

Flying Scotsman is the world's most famous steam locomotive and has covered over two million miles across a lifetime of service.

It has been around the world to countries like Canada, the United States and Australia. It has been part of the collection at the National Railway Museum since 2004 after a public fundraising campaign to save it for the nation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...