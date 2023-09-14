Man charged with murder of 54-year-old grandad Ashley Crooks in Billingham

A man has been charged with the murder of 54-year-old Ashley Crooks in Billingham. Credit: ITV/Cleveland Police

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a grandfather.

Ashley Crooks, 54, was found dead in a flat in Billingham, on Teesside, on Thursday 25 May.

A 44-year-old man has now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and was charged on Wednesday 13 September.

He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court today (Thursday 14 September).

A second man, aged 56, was also re-arrested on suspicion of murder and he has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Mr Crooks, who was described by his family as a "much-loved" and proud father and grandfather, was found dead at an address in Kennedy Gardens.

