A man has been charged with murder following the death of a grandfather.

Ashley Crooks, 54, was found dead in a flat in Billingham, on Teesside, on Thursday 25 May.

A 44-year-old man has now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and was charged on Wednesday 13 September.

He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court today (Thursday 14 September).

A second man, aged 56, was also re-arrested on suspicion of murder and he has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Mr Crooks, who was described by his family as a "much-loved" and proud father and grandfather, was found dead at an address in Kennedy Gardens.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...