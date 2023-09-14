A man has been charged with sexual assault after a woman was attacked while walking home in the early hours of Sunday.

The alleged attack happened in the Jesmond area of Newcastle at about 3:20am on Sunday 10 September.

A 20-year-old woman reported being grabbed while she was walking along St George's Terrace, near Osborne Road, before an attempt was made to drag her to the ground.

Following a short struggle, the woman was able to get to safety and the offender made off.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault.

Steven Donaghey, of Walker Park Close, Walker, Newcastle is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Thursday 14 September.

Detective Inspector Ben McIntosh, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was clearly a worrying incident and from the outset, we have been determined to ensure the person found to have been responsible is brought to justice.

“I would like to thank the victim for her amazing bravery and her cooperation throughout this difficult investigation.

“With a man now charged and due to appear in court, I would ask that everyone avoids any speculation – both on social media and out in the community – that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.

“We will continue to carry out increased patrols in and around the area, and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to us.”

Anyone with information, who has yet to come forward, is asked to contact police via the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230910-0200.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...