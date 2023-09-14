A warning has been issued about a particularly dangerous batch of heroin which is thought to be circulating in Darlington.

Durham Police issued the warning on Thursday 14 September following several deaths, which are believed to be linked to the drugs, though it is yet to be confirmed as postmortem examinations are yet to take place.

Police are aware of a single-figure number of cases, a spokesperson said.

In a tweet, Durham Police said: "Officers have growing concerns that there may be a particularly dangerous batch of heroin circulating in Darlington.

"Drugs, particularly heroin can seriously damage your health and anyone who feels ill should seek medical help immediately."

