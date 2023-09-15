A man has been arrested following the death of a dog which had gone missing from its home.

Winnie the dog had gone missing from a family home in South Shields on 4 September, sparking a community-wide search.

The Lakeland terrier was found dead in the Leas area later that week.

Police have now confirmed that a 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “On Sunday (September 10), we were contacted by the owners of Winnie the dog, who had gone missing from the family home in South Shields on September 4.

“They reported that, after a community-wide search to find Winnie, her body was discovered in the Leas area.

“Officers are remaining open-minded as to the circumstances surrounding her death and an investigation has been launched.

“A 33-year-old man has since been arrested in connection to the incident and has been released on police bail. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Winnie's owners have said they are "heartbroken and devastated" following her death.

They have thanked members of the community for trying to find her. More than £1,000 has been donated to create a memorial for Winnie.

