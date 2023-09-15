Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has confirmed Sven Botman could return against Brentford this weekend but Sandro Tonali is struggling with an injury.

The Dutch defender was absent for the 3-1 defeat against Brighton before the international break after picking up an ankle injury against Liverpool a week prior.

The international matches have given him the opportunity to recover and he has returned to training however the two-week break has taken a toll on the rest of the squad with Tonali suffering a thigh strain while representing Italy. The issue could also leave his return to the San Siro in doubt with the Magpies facing his former club AC Milan on Tuesday.

However, it is also hoped Elliot Anderson will be fine to play after pulling out of the Scotland squad.

Sven Botman has not featured since picking up an ankle injury in the 2-1 defeat by Liverpool. Credit: PA

"He has trained this week so fingers crossed for Sven, we'll see how he feels today," Howe said when asked about injuries in his pre-match press conference.

"Sandro felt his thigh in training. He's come back in and had a scan. There's a slight injury there. It's nothing serious or too long but we will wait and see if he's available this weekend.

"We hope Elliot will be fine."

Howe believes the international break came at a bad time for his side as they could not quickly right the defeat to Brighton. He has urged his players to return to their best after a run of three straight defeats.

Eddie Howe is desperate for his side to return to winning ways after three straight defeats. Credit: PA

"My preference will always be to play again after a disappointing result but it wasn't to be," Howe said. "We have come back here and worked well with the players we had left with us.

"It's a game we want to do well in and we know and understand the game that we are in. But I don't want to build it up more than it is.

"It's a game we have to approach in the right way. It's a difficult game against a very dangerous opponent.

"For us, we have to return to our highest level of performance and if we do then I back us to get the job done."

Preparing for Brentford has not been the only task on the club's agenda this week as Howe and sporting director Dan Ashworth look to tie down key squad members to longer-term deals.

Callum Wilson has agreed a new Newcastle contract. Credit: PA

Talks are ongoing with Bruno Guimarães but Callum Wilson has signed a one-year extension to take his deal to 2025.

"We're very pleased because Callum has been an integral part of our success," Howe said. "He's an outstanding person, an outstanding footballer and I'm delighted he's going to be with us for longer.

"He's an incredibly motivated person and I've never seen Callum not motivated to score goals. I think that's a great thing for a striker.

"He's always there in training and games, wanting to score goals, and I'm sure that'll be driving him on to achieve more and more with Newcastle United at a very exciting time for the club."

