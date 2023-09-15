Play Brightcove video

A bin collector who has been raising money for over 100 charities for 30 years through a number of elaborate challenges has been nominated for a Pride of Britain award.

Deano Franciosy, from Sunderland, has become something of a local legend thanks to his charity efforts and stand-out running gear.

He has recently been raising money by completing challenges with a wheelie bin strapped to his back, running the London Marathon and scaling Penshaw Monument as many times as possible in a two-hour period.

"I done a lot of years running with weights and fancied a challenge," Mr Franciosy explained. "I work for the council so thought 'hmmm I'd like to carry a wheelie bin on my back' and from that day I have been carrying a wheelie bin.

"I love what I do and I love meeting people."

Deano Franciosy completes challenges in memory of his mum and brother. Credit: Handout

Mr Franciosy fundraising efforts have been inspired by his mum Edna, who died in 2001, and brother Kevin, who died 13 years later. He keeps photos of them on his T-shirts as he completes his charity efforts.

"I lost a close, close good friend and a good mam and since that day, the bin on my back, thinking about the family that's what's keeping me going," he said.

"I was close to my mam, she's there until the end."

Mr Franciosy's mum and brother were both treated in the intensive care unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital. It has been one of the many charities to have benefitted from his work with some of the money going towards new furniture in the waiting room of the ICCU.

New furniture for the waiting room in the ICU at Sunderland Royal Hospital is among the things Deano Franciosy has helped fundraise for. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Matthew Brandwood, Intensive Care Consultant at Sunderland Royal Hospital, said: "It can be really difficult and upsetting time for families and patients when they are here so unwell.

"I think all the support that we can give and that Deano helps with makes a huge difference to that experience and we're so grateful.

"We can do so many things so that's from supporting and training our staff, investing in equipment that can support the patients and the environment of the unit."

Deano Franciosy shows no sign of letting up his fundraising efforts. Credit: Handout

His efforts have also impressed his colleagues who believe the Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year award for the Tyne Tees region would be well deserved.

"He's put in a lot of effort over the years," Paul Smith said. "He keeps going, he never whinges about anything. He just puts his head down and keeps going.

"I think he is a very humble person so for him to win that would be a fantastic achievement."

The Pride of Britain awards ceremony will take place later this year.

What is Pride of Britain?

The Pride of Britain Awards celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable people who make our world a better place.

Nominated by the public, the winners are from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the country. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but their acts are truly extraordinary.

Since the first Pride of Britain in 1999, royalty, prime ministers, and hundreds of leading figures from showbiz, sport, politics and the arts have all taken part.

Hosted by Carol Vorderman, the Awards attract an audience of around five million viewers every year in a primetime slot on ITV - making it the highest-rated awards show of its kind on British television.

The winner of the Fundraiser of the Year award for the ITV Tyne Tees region will be announced during the evening programme on Friday 15 September.

